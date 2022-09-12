Dexus (ASX:DXS) Insider Buys A$42,200.00 in Stock

Dexus (ASX:DXS – Get Rating) insider Warwick Negus bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$8.44 ($5.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,200.00 ($29,510.49).

Dexus Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49.

Dexus Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.252 per share. This is a boost from Dexus’s previous Final dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. Dexus’s payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

Dexus Company Profile

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.1 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

