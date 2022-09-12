Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €44.00 ($44.90) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($43.88) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($52.04) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €74.00 ($75.51) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded up €0.95 ($0.96) on Monday, hitting €36.31 ($37.05). The stock had a trading volume of 2,517,875 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €37.71 and a 200 day moving average of €39.28. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($42.16).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

