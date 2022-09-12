Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target to €116.00

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €114.00 ($116.33) to €116.00 ($118.37) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Heineken from €92.00 ($93.88) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Heineken from €76.00 ($77.55) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.37.

Heineken Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Heineken has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $59.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.70.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

