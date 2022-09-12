Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Trading Down 4.6%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 85,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,226,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

DM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Desktop Metal to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Desktop Metal to $2.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 275.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $57.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.70 million. Research analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Desktop Metal news, CEO Ric Fulop bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $92,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,253,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,584,856.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,960 in the last three months. 16.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,586,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,840,000 after acquiring an additional 376,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 60.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,742,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after buying an additional 2,550,024 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 26.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,176,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 451,540 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,410,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,358,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 49,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

