Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Sells 75,369 Shares of Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lessened its position in Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,078,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,369 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 7.57% of Xilio Therapeutics worth $14,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 34,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Xilio Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,640,000. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

Xilio Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of XLO stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,888. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 9.17. Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xilio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:XLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xilio Therapeutics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.