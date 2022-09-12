Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Raises Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,153,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636,531 shares during the quarter. Silk Road Medical makes up 2.0% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 6.17% of Silk Road Medical worth $88,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SILK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $1,698,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SILK. Citigroup cut Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $1,213,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,934,045.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Silk Road Medical news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $209,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,616,417.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $1,213,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,934,045.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,698,350. 7.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.99. The stock had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,336. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.78.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

