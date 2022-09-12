Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Purchases Shares of 765,489 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 765,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,508,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 0.06% of Gilead Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.79. The company had a trading volume of 276,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,673,028. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.77. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

