Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Has $25.27 Million Stake in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,672,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223,808 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in BELLUS Health were worth $25,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 35,900.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLU traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,513. BELLUS Health Inc. has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $12.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 442,331.25% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. Analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BLU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

