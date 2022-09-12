Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Acquires Shares of 238,865 Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 238,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 0.58% of Foghorn Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $8,770,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,109,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FHTX stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,710. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Foghorn Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FHTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 146.97% and a negative net margin of 1,194.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

FHTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Foghorn Therapeutics Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

