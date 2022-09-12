David Fennell Buys 50,500 Shares of Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) Stock

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD – Get Rating) Director David Fennell bought 50,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$15,311.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,583,738 shares in the company, valued at C$7,150,589.36.

Reunion Gold Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of RGD stock traded down C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.49. Reunion Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$291.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78.

Reunion Gold Company Profile

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral properties in South America. Its principal projects include Oko West Project covering an area of 10,880 acres in Guyana; NW Extension project comprising three rights of exploration that covers an area of 925 square kilometers in Suriname; Boulanger that covers an area of 38.42 km2 in French Guiana; and Dorlin, consisting of an 84 km2 exploitation permit in French Guiana.

