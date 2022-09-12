David Fennell Buys 50,500 Shares of Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) Stock

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD – Get Rating) Director David Fennell bought 50,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$15,311.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,583,738 shares in the company, valued at C$7,150,589.36.
Reunion Gold Stock Down 7.8 %
Shares of RGD stock traded down C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.49. Reunion Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$291.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78.
Reunion Gold Company Profile
Featured Stories
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Reunion Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reunion Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.