Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

DRKTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Darktrace in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Darktrace from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 600 ($7.25) in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Darktrace from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Darktrace from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 450 ($5.44) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darktrace has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $456.67.

Darktrace Stock Up 6.3 %

Darktrace stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. Darktrace has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.98.

About Darktrace

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.

