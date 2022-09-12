Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Trading Up 4.9%

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.79. Approximately 1,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 485,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CYXT shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cyxtera Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.
In related news, COO James Randolph Rowland sold 9,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $121,486.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO James Randolph Rowland sold 9,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $121,486.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $227,208.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,616.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,105. Company insiders own 73.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $147,000.
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
