Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Trading Up 4.9%

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.79. Approximately 1,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 485,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CYXT shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cyxtera Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

Cyxtera Technologies Stock Up 7.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. Cyxtera Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.18% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James Randolph Rowland sold 9,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $121,486.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO James Randolph Rowland sold 9,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $121,486.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $227,208.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,616.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,105. Company insiders own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cyxtera Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $147,000.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.