Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Acquired by Great Point Partners LLC

Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Cytokinetics accounts for 5.8% of Great Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $23,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CYTK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period.

Shares of CYTK stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $54.26. 24,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,061. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.05. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average of $42.03.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. The firm had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

CYTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $1,115,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,733,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $1,115,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,733,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,579,521.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,302,665. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

