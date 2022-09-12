CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.79.

CYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $153.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.15. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

