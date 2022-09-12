Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives $15.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CURLF. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Curaleaf from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Curaleaf from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Curaleaf from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Curaleaf Price Performance

OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $6.15 on Monday. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

