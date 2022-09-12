Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives $139.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.64.

CFR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Compass Point upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFR opened at $141.22 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

