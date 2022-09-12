CUDOS Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.38 Million (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. One CUDOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. CUDOS has a market cap of $26.38 million and approximately $278,928.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CUDOS has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002269 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00744252 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014392 BTC.
CUDOS Coin Profile
CUDOS’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 8,699,716,185 coins and its circulating supply is 3,439,524,285 coins. CUDOS’s official website is www.cudos.org. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.
CUDOS Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUDOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
