CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Market Cap Tops $421,687.84

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $421,687.84 and $156.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded up 135.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,088,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com. CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

