Cryption Network (CNT) Price Tops $0.0075

Cryption Network (CNT) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Cryption Network has a total market cap of $191,241.67 and $14,948.00 worth of Cryption Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryption Network has traded down 34% against the US dollar. One Cryption Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret (SIE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000275 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Cryption Network

CNT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cryption Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,437,680 coins. Cryption Network’s official Twitter account is @CryptionNetwork.

Buying and Selling Cryption Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that can process and confirm transactions in under 6 minutes and has a block size of 2 MB. “

