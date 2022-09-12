Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Crown makes up approximately 4.6% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Crown worth $16,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth $1,320,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Crown by 689.0% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 51,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after buying an additional 75,905 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE CCK traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.61. 12,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.71. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $85.85 and a one year high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently -29.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Recommended Stories

