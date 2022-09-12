Credit Suisse Group Trims Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Target Price to C$7.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HBM. CIBC lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bank Financial lowered Hudbay Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.28.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE:HBM opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,409 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

