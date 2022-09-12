Credit Suisse Group Cuts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$7.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Hudbay Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.02.

TSE HBM opened at C$5.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.18. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$4.07 and a twelve month high of C$11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.64%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

