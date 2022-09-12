Cream Achieves Market Cap of $5,574.67 (CRM)

Cream (CRM) traded 88.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Cream has a total market capitalization of $5,574.67 and approximately $853.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cream has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nemesis DAO (NMS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00028794 BTC.

Nemesis Wealth Projects BSC (NMS) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nemesis (NMS) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lizus Payment (LIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Cream

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0..online.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

