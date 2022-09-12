Cowen Increases Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $65.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

RVNC stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.92. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 497.77% and a negative net margin of 265.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,712,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,580,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 5,570.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 523,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 514,678 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 252.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 336,645 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 555.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 357,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 302,760 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,047,000 after acquiring an additional 265,422 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.