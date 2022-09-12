Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. 2,487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 392,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Couchbase in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Couchbase Stock Down 7.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $646.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $39.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Couchbase during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Recommended Stories

