Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$7.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CJR.B. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday. Cormark dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.30 to C$3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.24.

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 8.5 %

TSE:CJR.B traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.89. 2,272,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.20. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$2.88 and a one year high of C$6.04. The company has a market cap of C$586.67 million and a PE ratio of 4.20.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

