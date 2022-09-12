Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cormark

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 59,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,081. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $479.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $341.07 million for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

