Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJREF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0466 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.94.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $341.07 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Corus Entertainment

CJREF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial cut Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

(Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Further Reading

