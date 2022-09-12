Corra.Finance (CORA) Market Cap Achieves $525,100.07

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Corra.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001582 BTC on major exchanges. Corra.Finance has a total market capitalization of $525,100.07 and approximately $53.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded up 0% against the US dollar.
About Corra.Finance
Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en.
Corra.Finance Coin Trading
