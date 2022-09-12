Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (OTC:CPLFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (OTC:CPLFF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPLFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Copperleaf Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Copperleaf Technologies Price Performance

OTC:CPLFF remained flat at $4.88 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08. Copperleaf Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $19.70.

About Copperleaf Technologies

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

