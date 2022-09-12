CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Shares Bought by Fort Baker Capital Management LP

Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,899,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,916 shares during the period. CONX accounts for approximately 5.9% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned about 4.16% of CONX worth $38,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CONX. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CONX by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 32,378 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its position in CONX by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CONX by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after acquiring an additional 522,149 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in CONX in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in CONX in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CONX remained flat at $9.98 during trading hours on Monday. 450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,668. CONX Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

