Convex Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.57 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Convex Finance has a market cap of $375.55 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.56 or 0.00025559 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004599 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,721.48 or 0.99866233 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00037160 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance (CRYPTO:CVX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Convex Finance’s total supply is 94,478,669 coins and its circulating supply is 67,555,608 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance. Convex Finance’s official website is www.convexfinance.com.

Convex Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Convex Finance is a platform built to boost rewards for CRV stakers and liquidity providers alike, all in a simple and easy to use interface. Convex aims to simplify staking on Curve, as well as the CRV-locking system with the help of its native fee-earning token: CVX.”

