Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Acquired by 12 West Capital Management LP

12 West Capital Management LP lifted its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,810,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520,000 shares during the quarter. Confluent comprises 4.5% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. 12 West Capital Management LP owned 0.65% of Confluent worth $74,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Confluent by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of CFLT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.44. The company had a trading volume of 26,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.16. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 90.30%. The company had revenue of $139.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,807,529.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 987,678 shares in the company, valued at $30,015,534.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $557,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,778.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,807,529.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 987,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,015,534.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,270 shares of company stock worth $7,122,179 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFLT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Confluent from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Confluent Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.