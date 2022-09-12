Comparing Samsara (NYSE:IOT) and NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT)

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NetScout Systems and Samsara, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetScout Systems 1 1 0 0 1.50 Samsara 0 2 7 0 2.78

NetScout Systems currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.79%. Samsara has a consensus target price of $24.44, indicating a potential upside of 82.97%. Given Samsara’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Samsara is more favorable than NetScout Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

97.2% of NetScout Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Samsara shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of NetScout Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NetScout Systems and Samsara’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetScout Systems $855.58 million 2.81 $35.87 million $0.55 61.09 Samsara $428.35 million 15.87 -$355.02 million N/A N/A

NetScout Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Samsara.

Profitability

This table compares NetScout Systems and Samsara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetScout Systems 4.71% 4.85% 3.20% Samsara N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NetScout Systems beats Samsara on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks. It also provides nGeniusPULSE, an active testing tool that enables enterprises to identify infrastructure performance issues and determine application availability, reliability, and performance; and nGenius Business Analytics solution, which enables service providers to analyze their network traffic. In addition, the company offers ISNG, an advanced passive network probe; packet flow systems that deliver targeted network traffic access to various monitoring and security tools and systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic. Further, it provides cybersecurity solutions to protect their networks against distributed denial of service attacks under the Arbor brand, such as Arbor Sightline, Arbor Threat Mitigation System, Arbor Insight, Arbor Edge Defense, and Arbor Cloud. Additionally, it offers advanced threat detection solutions, such as Omnis Cyber Investigator. It serves enterprise customers in various industries, including financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, cable operators, Internet service providers, and cloud providers; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. NetScout Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and food and beverage. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

