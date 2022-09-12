Comparing MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) & BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

MiX Telematics has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigCommerce has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MiX Telematics and BigCommerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiX Telematics $143.29 million 1.33 $8.95 million $0.28 28.04 BigCommerce $219.85 million 5.67 -$76.68 million ($1.83) -9.28

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MiX Telematics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BigCommerce. BigCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiX Telematics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

35.4% of MiX Telematics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of BigCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of MiX Telematics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.7% of BigCommerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MiX Telematics and BigCommerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiX Telematics 0 0 1 1 3.50 BigCommerce 0 6 10 0 2.63

MiX Telematics presently has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 146.28%. BigCommerce has a consensus target price of $30.27, indicating a potential upside of 78.14%. Given MiX Telematics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MiX Telematics is more favorable than BigCommerce.

Profitability

This table compares MiX Telematics and BigCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiX Telematics 4.25% 6.61% 4.63% BigCommerce -51.29% -62.59% -14.20%

Summary

MiX Telematics beats BigCommerce on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers. It also provides Beam-e, a crowdsourcing platform to locate vehicles without the expense of utilizing a traditional cellular network connection, and entry-level tracking and recovery services; MiX Now, a system that helps companies monitor and manage the behavior and performance of their vehicles and drivers. It delivers fleet and mobile asset management solutions as SaaS to 815,165 subscribers in South Africa, the Americas, the Middle East, Australia, Europe, and Brazil. MiX Telematics Limited was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

