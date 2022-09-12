Comparing a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) & Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) and Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Jumia Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands -1.93% 1.27% 0.81% Jumia Technologies -138.34% -76.07% -53.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Jumia Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million 0.48 -$5.97 million ($0.13) -16.08 Jumia Technologies $177.93 million 4.52 -$226.87 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

a.k.a. Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Jumia Technologies.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for a.k.a. Brands and Jumia Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 5 5 0 2.50 Jumia Technologies 1 1 0 0 1.50

a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus price target of $7.14, indicating a potential upside of 241.63%. Jumia Technologies has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.87%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than Jumia Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Jumia Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Jumia Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands beats Jumia Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About a.k.a. Brands

(Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Jumia Technologies

(Get Rating)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, such as fashion and apparel, beauty and personal care, home and living, fast moving consumer goods, smartphones, and other electronics, as well as access to various services, including restaurant food delivery, airtime recharge, and utility bills payment services. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.