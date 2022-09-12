Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Shares Sold by Centerstone Investors LLC

Centerstone Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 371,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas accounts for 5.8% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Centerstone Investors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,676.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 51,650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. 17.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Up 0.5 %

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

NYSE CCU traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,505. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.14. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

