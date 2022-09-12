Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 15,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 203,505 shares.The stock last traded at $11.23 and had previously closed at $11.10.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
