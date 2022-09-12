Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 15,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 203,505 shares.The stock last traded at $11.23 and had previously closed at $11.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 211,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 68,406 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,237,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,988,000 after acquiring an additional 171,608 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. 17.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

See Also

