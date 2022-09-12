Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CFRUY has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 145 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 133 to CHF 131 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 130 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 148 to CHF 120 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.43.

Shares of CFRUY opened at $11.14 on Thursday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

