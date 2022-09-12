Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Position Trimmed by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

CHCT opened at $37.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.35. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $934.94 million, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.442 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 208.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

