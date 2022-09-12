Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Holdings Decreased by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CHCT opened at $37.25 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.57 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.94 million, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.442 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 208.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

