Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.24% of Colliers International Group worth $13,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 594.4% during the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,879,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,201 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Colliers International Group by 930.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 84,611 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 163,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 37,195 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,250,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,510,000 after acquiring an additional 23,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Shares of CIGI traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.18. 130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,653. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 76.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.98. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $97.39 and a one year high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

