Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.50.

Several analysts have commented on COIN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,773.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,773.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,254 over the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,200 shares during the last quarter. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,538,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $312,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,841 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $80.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

