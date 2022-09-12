Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:LDP opened at $19.97 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01.
About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.
