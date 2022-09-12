CMO Group (LON:CMO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.00

CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.35), with a volume of 61567 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.36).

CMO Group Stock Down 1.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 92.31. The company has a market cap of £20.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

In related news, insider Suzanne Packer purchased 40,000 shares of CMO Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £15,200 ($18,366.36).

CMO Group PLC engages in the online retailing of building materials and supplies in the United Kingdom. The company provides its products through operating websites, including Roofingsuperstore.co.uk, Drainagesuperstore.co.uk, Insulationsuperstore.co.uk, Doorsuperstore.co.uk, JTMplumbing.co.uk, Tileandfloorsuperstore.co.uk, cmotrade.co.uk, and Totaltiles.co.uk.

