Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) Stock Holdings Lessened by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P lowered its stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 2.03% of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLIM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $955,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 54.4% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 231,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 81,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Price Performance

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.89. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,685. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

About Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the business combination with companies in the climate sector.

