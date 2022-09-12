Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 18,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 326,149 shares.The stock last traded at $17.19 and had previously closed at $16.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust to $19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 76.73 and a quick ratio of 76.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.31.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Claros Mortgage Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 125.42%.

In related news, Director W Edward Walter purchased 20,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $374,786.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,536.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Claros Mortgage Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $737,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $330,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $19,780,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading

