Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.47.

CGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Cineplex from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex Trading Up 10.3 %

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$9.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.82. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$8.12 and a 12-month high of C$15.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$584.21 million and a P/E ratio of -2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.