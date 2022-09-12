Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $115.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $106.84 and a 12-month high of $157.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 192.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

