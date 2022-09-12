Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Raised to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Northland Securities currently has $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Chegg from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chegg in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Chegg has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $80.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average of $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $194.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Chegg by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $1,680,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Chegg by 586.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 111,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 95,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

